The Adaptavist Group Unveils Latest Brand Venue.sh at Agile+DevOps East 2023 to Address Digital Transformation Pitfalls

Jobin Kuruvilla, Head of DevOps at Adaptavist, and Mike Maheu, GM at Venue.sh discuss how cloud development platforms can overcome transformation roadblocks

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adaptavist Group, a global family of leading technology companies and innovation experts focused on making business work better, will unveil its latest brand Venue.sh, at Agile + DevOps East 2023 in Orlando, Florida, this week. As a platinum sponsor of the event, the group will be onsite to demonstrate how its Venue.sh DevOps platform allows teams to build and deploy code to any destination collaboratively. In addition, Mike Maheu, GM at Venue.sh will join Jobin Kuruvilla, Head of DevOps at the flagship Adaptavist brand, to deliver a presentation to expo attendees on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m. ET entitled ‘Digital Transformation Pitfalls’.

The discussion comes at a time when organizations are increasingly turning to DevOps as a means to become more collaborative and deliver software more rapidly – both internally and to customers. However, various factors, such as time-consuming implementations and slow ROI, are causing leaders and decision-makers alike to rethink their digital transformation approach and investments. Attendees will learn how cloud development platforms and platform engineering approaches can overcome these pitfalls by improving the developer experience, speeding up adoption, creating consistency, and applying adaptive governance.

“When it comes to digital transformations, too many businesses believe it’s only about tools while other essential components of digital transformations, such as people and processes, are placed in the backseat,” said Kuruvilla. “Transformations are inherently unique and, therefore, they haven’t historically come with a fixed tech stack or a tried and true roadmap. Moreover, transformations are not a side hustle among a select few knowledge workers – it’s a collective endeavor that requires new platform engineering tools that can improve collaboration and remove complexities.”

The Venue.sh team will be available before and after the discussion in booth #20, to illustrate how the platform can address some of these very challenges. Venue.sh sets the stage for using software frameworks, tools, infrastructure, and reporting together in one place for development teams of all sizes. As a result, DevOps teams can go from ideas to deploying their applications at the speed of business.

“With Venue.sh we’ve set out to create a venue for all development teams,” said Mike Maheu, GM at Venue.sh. “Just like a live music event, finding the right venue is pivotal to its success. The ideal venue sets the tone for the entire experience and can make or break an event. Venue.sh sets the stage for development teams to perform their best symphony of application deployments in this demanding digital world.”

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a bootstrapped global family of leading technology companies and innovation experts, focused on making business work better. Currently composed of over 10 brands and 1,000 employees worldwide, the Group delivers the best talent, technology, and innovative thinking to make it easier for our customers to boost agility, embrace continuous change, generate competitive advantages and drive bottomline results.

Supporting a customer base with close to 23,000 customers, The Adaptavist Group provides a mix of day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies spanning multiple disciplines including Agile, DevOps, ITSM, Work Management and the Cloud. The Adaptavist Group experts leverage some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, GitLab, monday.com and Slack to help clients achieve lasting, bottom-line results. The Adaptavist Group accolades include Atlassian Platinum Partner designation and the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

