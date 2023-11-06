Fast Commercial Capital Provides Solutions to Maturing Commercial Real Estate Loans

Fast Commercial Capital

CORAL GABLES, FL, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Commercial Capital, a Coral Gables, FL based finance company, is pleased to offer fast solutions for maturing commercial real estate loans.

Current and Upcoming Commercial Loan Maturities

Fast Commercial Capital Provides Solutions

The current economic conditions are unprecedented relating to current and upcoming commercial loan maturities. It is predicted that through 2027 alone, there are over $2.5 trillion dollars of loans maturing on loans secured by commercial real estate nationwide. There are over 550,000 loans maturing just in the next two years alone, through 2025, at pace of approximately 25,000 loans per month. A very large percentage of these properties will be unable to refinance through traditional and conventional methods. Fast Commercial Capital provides solutions for these property owners and lender in several ways: Commercial Loan Modifications and Workouts, Refinancing and Capitalization, Purchasing property from owner, Facilitating sale for owner. The team at Fast Commercial Capital, led by industry veteran Don McClain, CEO and Founder, offers solutions to this mounting issue. Some of the solutions are as follows.

Commercial Loan Modifications and Workouts

Fast Commercial Capital can work on behalf of the borrower to contact the lender and work with them to restructure the loan and provide a mutually beneficial solution. By working with national law firms who have specialty in this, Fast Commercial Capital can provide a solution to the lender that allows the borrower more time on the loan, restructuring the debt, lowering the rate, no payments for a period of time, or many other options. At the end of the day, the lenders do not want the property….they just want a solution. That is what Fast Commercial Capital provides.

Refinancing and Recapitalization

Fast Commercial Capital works with private, non-bank, debt and equity funds who can provide very fast solutions to property owners and lenders. Don McClain goes on to say, “Fast Commercial Capital can payoff the current loan very quickly and reset the clock for the owner. Our debt and equity programs go up to 5 years and allow the property owner to pay off the current lender and work towards a longer term solution. McClain states, “In the event provide is not enough to cover the current loan, we will work with our legal team to navigate to a solution for all parties concerned. We offer debt, equity and JV opportunities and can fund up to $250M per project. Additionally, we can assist in a purchase of the note from the current lender and restructure it allowing more favorable terms for the borrower”.

Purchasing Property from Owner

In some cases, owners would rather just do a quick sale. In that event, Fast Commercial Capital can purchase the property very quickly and pay off the current lender, thus avoiding further default and possibly avoiding foreclosure. By working with our investors, Fast Commercial Capital can purchase the property quickly even if the property has deferred maintenance, is vacant or partially vacant, or any combination of other issues. Although Fast Commercial Capital cannot purchase for full retail, they can close quickly and help avoid further stress on the borrower or the lender.

Facilitating Sale for Owner

Fast Commercial Capital works with local, regional and national real estate firms with ready buyers who can move quickly to give the owner maximum exposure in the shortest period of time. For borrowers who want to get as close to retail value as possible for their property, Fast Commercial Capital and its real estate firm associates can provide the best exposure in the fastest manner. Additionally, Fast Commercial Capital will work with the other to notify the current lender of the property being listed and marketed. Many times this will afford the borrower the additional time needed.

By providing the above solutions, or a combination thereof, Fast Commercial Capital can provide many options that help the borrower with a maturing loan, the lender and even the community. Fast Commercial Capital is poised to assist with the billions of commercial loan that are maturing over the next 5 years. They can be contacted at 305-396-3900 or at 833.828.FAST. Email at info@fastcommercialcapital.com.

For more information, visit www.fastcommercialcapital.com

Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/zTYV4pbozMQgGbni9

