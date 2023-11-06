Allied Roofing Solutions: Leading New Jersey Roofing Company Celebrates Becoming an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor

Elmwood Park, New Jersey – Allied Roofing Solutions, licensed and insured New Jersey Roofers offering customers 25 years of highly rated roofing services, is thrilled to announce its achievement of becoming an Owens Corning “Platinum Preferred Contractor.”

Owens Corning is the leading manufacturer of roofing systems, including insulation and composites, in America and is committed to partnering with exceptional companies to help build a sustainable future through material innovation. The manufacturer’s esteemed “Platinum Preferred” title is awarded to only a limited number of industry professionals who meet Owens Corning’s standards of quality and excellence in areas such as customer service, reliability, and professional craftsmanship.

In addition to consistently demonstrating these qualities, companies that aspire to attain Owens Corning’s “Platinum Preferred Contractor” status must first meet a strict set of requirements. These include:

Operating business for a minimum of three years.

Good standing with the Better Business Bureau.

$1 million dollars in general liability insurance coverage.

Background screenings to prove financial stability.

State requirements for workers’ compensation and licensing.

Passing inspection for high standards of quality workmanship.

Allied Roofing Solutions not only met each of the requirements outlined by Owens Corning, but the roofing company’s dedication to offering friendly, high-quality customer service, excellent employee training, and focus on skillful craftsmanship, ensured the company’s place as a new member of the top-tiered network of roofing professionals.

With extensive service areas covering Northern, Western, and Eastern New Jersey, such as Bergen County, Somerset County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Ocean, Essex, Warren, Union, and Morris County, customers across the state can benefit from Allied Roofing Solutions new achievement. This is because businesses with the Owens Corning “Platinum Preferred Contractor” title can offer customers the Platinum Preferred Protection Plan, a lifetime warranty that covers both materials and workmanship for roofing services, such as roof repairs and roof replacement.

A spokesperson from Allied Roofing Solutions said, “We are thrilled to join the elite group of New Jersey roofers to be granted the title of Platinum Preferred. While this makes us incredibly proud as professionals to earn such recognition, what excites us the most is being able to now offer our customers Owens Corning’s Platinum Protection. Only clients who have Platinum Preferred contractors install, repair, or replace their roofs are eligible for this coverage, meaning that as a customer of Allied Roofing Solutions, you, too, are part of our elite squad!”

With this latest milestone achievement, Allied Roofing Solutions continues to showcase why the company has become renowned as one of New Jersey’s most trusted, respected, and skilled roofing contractors.

About Allied Roofing Solutions

Founded in 2007 as Vinyl Master Home Improvement, the roofing company offers comprehensive residential roofing services, including roof repairs and free estimates for their services. Allied Roofing Solutions is an A+ rated company with the Better Business Bureau and a Top-Rated Business on Home Advisor and Angi, as well as licensed and accredited with the National Roofing Contractors Association. For residential roofing projects in New Jersey, homeowners can rely on Allied Roofing Solutions for various types of roofs and roof materials, including flat roofs, shingles roofs, metal roofs, wood shingles or shake, and tile roofs.

Discover how Allied Roofing Solutions is able to offer the best value combined with the highest quality roofing services in New Jersey.

