Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,867 in the last 365 days.

VON E. BREAUX JOINS NOVATAE RISK GROUP AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Dallas, TX, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), announced today that  Von Breaux has joined the firm as the new chief operating officer. In this role, Breaux will be responsible for operational activities related to Novatae’s wholesale, managing general agency and program business.

Breaux comes to Novatae with more than 35 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry across executive management, agency operations and administration, mergers and acquisitions, regional and national sales management, and business development and marketing. He previously served as board member and committee chair for the Independent Insurance Agents of Dallas, is an active member of the Independent Agents of Texas and is currently on the board of advisors at the University of Texas at Dallas Business School, Risk Management Insurance Department.

“Von will complement our existing leadership team as he brings extensive experience in all facets of operations,” said Richard Kerr, CEO of Novatae. “We are delighted to have him join and look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute against our organic and acquisition growth strategies.”

“Given Novatae’s recent launch into the market, this is an extremely exciting opportunity for me personally,” said Von Breaux, COO of Novatae. “I am thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to building out the operational efficiencies across the business platforms and markets to help serve our partners and their clients.”

About Novatae Risk Group
Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers’ compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine and more. Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com. 


Jean Wiskowski
Chief Marketing officer
732-380-0900 Ext. 736

You just read:

VON E. BREAUX JOINS NOVATAE RISK GROUP AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more