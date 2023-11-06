Wetwall™ Waterproof Wall Panel System Wows with Two New Pro Designs

Fresh, On-trend Marble and Woodgrain Designs Join Nature-Inspired Portfolio

TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetwall, a Wilsonart Company, is helping designers and homeowners add the “wow” to residential and commercial bathrooms with the introduction of two new Wetwall™ Waterproof Wall Panel System Pro Designs – Tuscany Marble (W7057) and Darlington Cherry (W7058). These latest additions to the nature-inspired collection are warm yet high-impact designs that offer an easy and affordable way to transform any bathroom into a luxury space.



“The entire Wetwall collection is designed to bring a wow factor to residential and commercial bathrooms with luxury wall panels that are affordable, easy to install and maintain, and offer the sophisticated looks that homeowners and designers seek,” said Kimberly Watson, global vice president of materials replacement at Wilsonart. “Our newest designs are inspired by the beauty of nature with warm marble and woodgrain looks that create a luxurious look and feel.”

Tuscany Marble features a warm white textured marble look with refined directional warm bronze veining. As white continues to lead as a top choice in bathrooms, the new design pairs beautifully with the warm metal finishing and wooden accents seen in today’s bathroom decor. Darlington Cherry delivers an off-white cherry woodgrain look with straight grain, partial cathedrals, and a delicately planked structure. When paired with black accents, the new design can add a high-impact, bold statement to any bathroom. The two new offerings expand and complement the full selection of Wetwall Pro Designs, which includes a range of calming neutrals, elegant stone patterns, subtle woodgrains and more:

Aria White (W7001): This creamy classic color carves rooms into masterpieces. Brightening any surroundings, its sophistication backdrops your design like a clean canvas to support an artistic creation for your interior.

Augusta Calacatta (W7055): Bold, large-scale grey veins and warm shadows offset a milky white background to create a glamorous look.

Calacatta Statuario (W7036): Modern and elegant all at once, this large-scale marble with bold grey veining adds wow to white.

Larisis Marble (W7054): Cool-tinged greys and wispy streaks throughout this ultra-modern marble pattern intricately add a graceful, tiled look for a clean and casual space.

Legacy Ash (W7042): Influenced by lofty forest timber, the subtle planking of this taupe woodgrain brings organic beauty to clean, modern designs.

Staccato (W7004): Mild lines converge to underscore this pearl and light oyster shell color – cultivating a room’s atmosphere by drawing focus to any showpiece.

Tahiti Sands (W7027): This ivory limestone look blends warm and cool tones with a honed-looking finish to form the ideal neutral – perfect for accentuating a splash of color.

Torrone Marble (W7008): This Italian white marble design is a classic complement to more modern fixtures. Its small grey vein structure adds understated depth to a space.



Ideal for shower walls, bath surrounds, accent walls and cladding, Wetwall eliminates the need for disruptive demolitions, giving installers and DIYers an easy solution to transform existing bathrooms. Wetwall’s on-trend designs and affordable price point also make it an appealing option for new construction. With its simple tongue-and-groove installation system, Wetwall panels can be installed in as little as two and a half hours and doesn’t require any special tooling. The system is also grout-free, making it simple to maintain and clean. Creating an elevated design aesthetic and optimizing convenience in tub and shower spaces, the Wetwall system is compatible with the Wilsonart® Bath and Shower Accessories Niche collection, providing sleek and functional recessed shelving for holding shampoo, soap and other shower accessories.

Created with a patented, waterproof core and antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of stain- and odor-causing mold and mildew, Wetwall panels are engineered to withstand everyday use with little maintenance required. The system additionally features AEON™ Enhanced Scratch & Scruff-Resistant Performance Technology, giving it superior durability and ease. Manufactured in Temple, Texas, Wetwall is GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality.

Wetwall is made for residential and commercial settings and is available nationally online. For more information and where to buy, visit wetwall.com.

