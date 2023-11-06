Peloton Aerospace Significantly Expands Market Reach and Capabilities with Addition of Jason Johnson as CCO
Johnson brings leadership and a strategic vision to Peloton Aerospace’s innovative customer solutions
The aviation industry has undergone dynamic change and disruption, creating new challenges and opportunities for MROs and operators.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation supply chain innovator Peloton Aerospace is growing in reach and capabilities with the addition of industry veteran Jason Johnson as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
— Peloton Aerospace CEO Mitch Rosenbleeth
As CCO, Mr. Johnson will guide the Fort Worth-based company’s mission to provide game-changing solutions for the aerospace industry’s supply chain through improved economics, part availability and obsolescence management. His primary focus will be geared toward airlines and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) providers in both the commercial and military segments.
“The aviation industry has undergone dynamic change and disruption, creating new challenges and opportunities for MROs and operators,” said Peloton Aerospace CEO Mitch Rosenbleeth. “Jason’s background and deep expertise will allow us to improve our offerings with innovative solutions that give our customers a competitive edge.”
With more than 25 years of aerospace expertise, Mr. Johnson has held key executive-level positions in public and private companies, both large and small. Most recently, he served as global vice president of sales and marketing at StandardAero. His previous experience includes leadership positions at GKN, Safran, and Honeywell. His aerospace career began by proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force, followed shortly with education from Harvard Business School, Kellogg School of Management, and at the University of Texas at Dallas complementing his Bachelor of Science degree.
“Peloton Aerospace is a great organization that is uniquely positioned to respond to challenges facing operators and MROs today,” Mr. Johnson said. “I am very excited to join this dynamic team to help drive these creative, customer-centric solutions.”
About Peloton Aerospace
Peloton Aerospace combines top-tier manufacturers and suppliers, reliable distribution, and best-in-class services to lower costs, ensure supply certainty, and enhance the nature of competition for operators and MROs. The company partners with top-tier engineering firms to source and manufacture parts from ISO 9100 certified manufacturers, eliminating up-front investments, rapidly scaling savings, and ensuring FAA compliance.
For more information, visit: https://pelotonaerospace.com/
Robert Tharp
Atwell Design
+1 2144584007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn