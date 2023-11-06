Seongnam City unveils ambitious plans for 'Pangyo Contents Street' set to transform the heart of Pangyo Techno Valley
PANGYO, SOUTH KOREA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seongnam City's Mayor, Shin Sang-jin, recently finalized the intricate design and foundational administrative steps for the anticipated 'Pangyo Contents Street' project. Construction began on October 30, marking the start of a new era for Pangyo Techno Valley.
Intended to evolve Pangyo Techno Valley beyond its reputation as South Korea's gaming nucleus, the 'Pangyo Contents Street' will solidify its status as a beacon for game culture and innovative content.
Strategically positioned along a 750m pedestrian walkway, stretching from 678-1 to 628 Sampyeong-dong, this project envelops an impressive 28,914 square meters. With an investment of 4.47 billion won, the area will be divided into three vibrant zones dedicated to play, festivals, and relaxation.
The play section is envisioned as an oasis for office professionals, offering various amenities for rest and socializing. Meanwhile, the festival zone will emerge as the go-to destination for grand festivals and game-centric events. Lastly, a grassy area will provide a serene backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Seongnam City has consistently championed the content industry, particularly through Pangyo Techno Valley, providing platforms for start-ups, launching global gaming endeavors, and bolstering the esports realm.
Notably, Pangyo Techno Valley hosts eminent gaming entities, including Nexon, NCsoft, NHN, Smilegate, and Neowiz, alongside emerging gaming ventures. Sustainable growth in gaming is being championed through initiatives like the Gyeonggi Global Game Center and the Gyeonggi Game Academy, driven by the Gyeonggi Content Agency.
Recent data from Gyeonggi Province highlights that the region's gaming professionals constitute 35.6% nationally. The province also boasts of gaming sales hitting 9.8 trillion won in 2021, covering 47% of the country's total, and game exports nearing 11.27 trillion won.
In August 2023, the Seongnam Industry Promotion Agency, in tandem with the Korea Game Culture Foundation and the Korea Game Industry Association, orchestrated events like the Seongnam Cultural Complex Game Festival GXG 2023 and the IndieCraft Awards to commemorate Seongnam City's 50th anniversary.
Mayor Shin Sang-jin shared his vision, stating, "With 'Pangyo Contents Street' set to be operational in 2024, we're gearing up to host a medley of cultural festivities. Our aim is to redefine Pangyo Techno Valley as a hub for cultural and content-driven activities, transcending its gaming-centric image."
