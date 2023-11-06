ProStar and Radiodetection Collaborate to Offer a Dynamic Packaged Solution

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is pleased to announce that ProStar and Radiodetection, a division of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: SPXC), have entered into a commercial business collaboration, whereby ProStar has granted Radiodetection a non-exclusive worldwide license to distribute PointMan and the rights to use PointMan to support the sale of Radiodetection utility locators.

Radiodetection is a world leader in the management of critical infrastructure and utilities, providing equipment and solutions designed to prevent damage and manage critical underground assets.

“We are delighted to collaborate with ProStar and to offer PointMan as part of a dynamic packaged solution now offered with our equipment,” stated Thomas Turner, Product Management & Marketing Director of Radiodetection. “We recognize PointMan as being a leader in utility data collection software and the significant value that is provided by combining PointMan with our product line of utility locators.”

ProStar is a world leader in the development of cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions designed to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure. PointMan® software application is integrated with Radiodetection’s products, and the parties have agreed that Radiodetection will sell PointMan together with Radiodetection’s hardware as a package and/or separately as a software product.

“This marks a major milestone for us as Radiodetection is a world leader and a globally recognized brand name that provides us with a tremendous amount of exposure through their expansive distribution network that literally covers every region of the world,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “I think it is sufficient to say that this collaboration not only establishes PointMan as the leading provider of precision mapping solutions, but it also provides the industry a game changing solution for all stakeholders involved in the construction, maintenance and management of buried infrastructure.”

About Radiodetection:

Radiodetection is a world leader in the manufacture of cable and pipe locators for locating and tracing buried critical infrastructure and utilities. Together with sister companies Sensors & Software and Schonstedt, it provides equipment and solutions, designed to prevent damage, manage assets and protect lives; with a globally recognized range of tools and digital equipment dating back to 1977.

For more information, please visit www.radiodetection.com

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 18 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .



