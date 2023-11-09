BOARD MEMBER AND AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR M. SEMRA KURAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
I’m thrilled to have Semra join our elite group of alumni and credential holders, especially as a leader among board members in Türkiye where we see growing demand for our programs.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to M. Semra Kuran of Istanbul, Türkiye.
Semra serves as a board member and chair of the audit committee for ING Türkiye, a member of the board of directors for ING Securities; ING Leasing and Türkiye Finans Yöneticileri Vakfı - Finans Kulüp, a professional association developing Istanbul as a financial center and supporting Turkish finance sector institutions, and an advisory board member for YASED International Investors Association of Turkey and Genç Başarı Eğitim Vakfı - Junior Achievement Türkiye. She is also a former board member of the Risk Managers Association of Türkiye. Semra is a designated International Finance Corporation (IFC) Nominee Director. In her past executive work, she served as the director of risk management for Garanti BBVA. Semra earned her MS, Banking and Finance from Istanbul Bilgi University and BS, Engineering from Middle East Technical University.
"I’m thrilled to have Semra join our elite group of alumni and credential holders," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She joins a growing list of board members in Türkiye committing themselves to advancing risk governance practices, and I look forward to her ongoing involvement in our initiatives."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Certificate in Risk Governance® is an exceptional and influential program that places a strong emphasis on the crucial role of risk governance in achieving corporate objectives and fulfilling an organization's mission, particularly within the intricate landscape of the business environment,” said Ms. Kuran. “This initiative offers invaluable insights through the presentation of best practices by esteemed experts. I would like to express my gratitude to the DCRO Institute for offering this comprehensive program.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
