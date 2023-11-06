OneMove Capital Ltd. Increases Ownership Position in Dye & Durham to Over 10%

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMove Capital Ltd. (“OneMove”) announced today that it acquired ownership and control over 300,000 common shares (each a “Common Share”) of Dye & Durham Limited (the “Company”) on November 2, 2023, pursuant to purchases made through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) at a price of $10.00 per Common Share, for an aggregate purchase price of $3,000,609 (the “Acquisition”).



Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, OneMove owned and exercised control over 5,215,876 Common Shares. The Common Shares owned and controlled by OneMove immediately prior to the Acquisition represented an aggregate of approximately 9.49% of the then-outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, OneMove owns and exercises control over 5,515,876 Common Shares. The Common Shares owned and controlled by OneMove immediately following the Acquisition represent an aggregate of approximately 10.04% of the outstanding Common Shares, resulting in an increased ownership of approximately 0.55% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquisition was undertaken by OneMove for investment purposes. OneMove intends to review its investment on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors, OneMove may in the future purchase or sell securities or engage in other activities relating to the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, OneMove will file an early warning report regarding the Acquisition on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s issuer profile. Copies of the related early warning report may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s issuer profile or from OneMove by contacting Amanda Lashley at 1 (246) 430-5350 ext. 4270.

OneMove is a privately held investment holding company formed under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. The head office of OneMove is located at Cidel Place, Lower Collymore Rock, St. Michael, Barbados, BB11000.

The head office of the Company is located 25 York Street, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2V5, Canada.

Contact Amanda Lashley +1 (246) 430-5350