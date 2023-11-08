BUSINESS LEADER AND GENERAL COUNSEL SHERRI KUHLMANN AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
I'm looking forward to Sherry putting her executive knowledge and experience to work in impactful board roles where technology, risk identification, and ethics are essential to successful governance.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Sherri Kuhlmann of Loveland, Colorado, in the United States.
Sherri is the former vice president and general counsel for Nutrien Retail. Nutrien is the largest producer of potash in the United States and one of the world’s largest producers of nitrogen for use in agriculture. She was a member of the Nutrien Global Retail Leadership Team, which was responsible for the overall operation of Nutrien's Retail Division and the achievement of that division's financial goals. Prior to her role with Nutrien, she served as the vice president and deputy general counsel, and chief ethics and compliance officer for Molson Coors Beverage Company. Sherri served as the president of the Visual Arts Commission of the City of Loveland and also of the High Plains Arts Board. She is a member of WomenExecs on Boards and a graduate of the Harvard Women on Boards program. Sherri earned her JD from the University of Denver – Sturm College of Law and her BA in journalism from Colorado State University.
"Sherri has been an engaged member of the WomenExecs on Boards study cohort through this program," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I have enjoyed her contributions and am very pleased to see her earn this global credential, looking to put her executive knowledge and experience to work in impactful board roles where the use of emerging technology, risk identification, and ethics are essential to successful governance."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"The DCRO Institute’s cyber program provides an excellent toolbox to help board members guide strategy related to the cyber threats and attacks that are a very real part of today's business world,” said Ms. Kuhlmann.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
