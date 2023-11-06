FINANCE AND RISK EXPERT ANTHONY CHENG AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Anthony has an impressive list of credentials to his credit and shows a deep commitment to excellence in risk governance.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Anthony Cheng of Hong Kong.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Anthony is a partner with Aquaseason Professionals Limited, where he focuses on restructurings, forensic accounting, and enterprise risk management. He was formerly the head of finance and the Hong Kong office of Samvo Group, a private equity firm focused on real estate and fintech. Beyond his professional pursuits, Anthony is the founder of the Mahler Society of Hong Kong, the chairman of Certification, Complaint and Compliance Committee of the Hong Kong Credit Collection Management Association, a member of the Advisory Council of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and a member of the GRC Capability Model Review Committee at OCEG, among other volunteer activities. He holds multiple professional credentials, including that of a Certified Director by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Anthony began his career with Kenny Tam & Co and also advised for FTI Consulting. He earned his LLB from Tsinghua University and his BA in Economics from UCLA.
"Anthony has an impressive list of credentials to his credit and shows a deep commitment to excellence in risk governance," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We’re happy to count him among our alumni and to look forward to the growing impact he is sure to have in his work."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I enthusiastically vouch for this program,” said Mr. Cheng. “The discussions run deep and have given me a solid grip on risk governance and management concepts, while it also includes a reflective side that's made me look back at my experience and qualifications. It's been a real all-in-one for my personal and professional growth.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
