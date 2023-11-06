BOARD MEMBER AND FORMER AMBASSADOR CARMEN SYLVAIN, QRD® AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Carmen has now joined an elite group holding all three of our global credentials, and it is evident that her commitment to board service and continuous learning make her stand above the crowd.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Carmen Sylvain, QRD®, of Montreal, Canada.
Carmen is a Qualified Risk Director®, corporate director, and former Canadian Ambassador with 30 years of combined public and private sector experience in foreign affairs, international trade, and investment spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. She is an IFC Nominee Director for the Egyptian Refining Company in Cairo, Egypt, a member of the Board of Directors of Parex Resources in Calgary, a Corporate Director for the LCI Education Network headquartered in Montreal, and a former Board Member of the Canada Arab Business Council. Carmen served as the Canadian Ambassador to Colombia, Morocco, and Mauritania. She has had a distinguished career in government service dating back more than twenty years and experience in the private sector as a strategic advisor at OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension funds. Carmen began her career with the Department of Secretary of State of Canada.
Carmen earned her master’s in public administration from Carleton University and her BA in French from San Jose State University. She also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and a Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership and Governance from the University of Ottawa. Carmen is fluent in English, French, and Spanish.
"Carmen has now joined an elite group holding all three of our global credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "It should be evident that her commitment to board service and continuous learning make her stand above the crowd."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"The DCRO Institute’s program on cybersecurity risk governance is comprehensive, eye-opening, and essential,” said Ms. Sylvain. “It draws on an impressive group of experts in the field whose access would otherwise be very difficult. The basics and the insights will be extremely useful to me as a board member.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
