ChIPs Will Launch New General Counsel Boot Camp Nov. 8

Seventeen high-profile women tech attorneys graduated from ChIPs General Counsel Boot Camp.

Celebrates graduation of first cohort at ChIPs Global Summit this week in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixteen women, including in-house counsel from leading high-tech companies, will join the second cohort of ChIPs General Counsel Bootcamp launching this week at the ChIPs Global Summit in San Francisco.

ChIPs General Counsel Boot Camp is a comprehensive yearlong executive learning program that will give in-house attorneys the skills and confidence to become general counsel and chief legal officer. The program includes two in-person events and 21 hours of live and on-demand virtual learning. It focuses on core competencies, skill building, leadership training, coaching and peer support.

“We are excited to launch our second Boot Camp cohort,” said Joan Toth, ChIPs executive director. “And especially delighted to celebrate the graduation of our 17 ChIPs members from our inaugural cohort.”

"This program helped catapult my confidence to the next level so that I could reach for, and ultimately accept, my first GC role,” said Erin Lothson, cohort one graduate and general counsel of Dandy.

The program was initially made possible by a grant from ChIPs Board Director Dorian Daley, Panetta Institute Board Director, and former general counsel of Oracle. "There is no single path to the General Counsel seat," said Daley. "The ChIPs General Counsel Bootcamp provides the necessary skills to advance to the highest level of leadership."

The women are Melissa Boge, Associate General Counsel, for Intel Corporation; Miko Brown Associate General Counsel, Community Trust, for Airbnb Inc.; Jennifer M. Brumbaugh, Chief IP Counsel and Site Director for GKN Automotive; Megan Chung, General Counsel for Ouster Inc.; Michele Kim Connors, Senior Assistant General Counsel for Cirrus Logic Inc.; Dolores DiBella, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, National Football League; Elena DiMuzio, legal leader and team builder in litigation, regulatory and IP; and Dana Dombrowski, lead corporate counsel for Snap-on Incorporated.

Other women in this year’s ChIPs General Counsel Boot Camp are: Monica Grewal, Partner at WilmerHale; Jackie Harlow, Principal Counsel & Senior Manager at Apple; Kate Hooker; Associate General Counsel at Greenhouse Software Inc.; Jeanne P. Lukasavage, Associate General Counsel, Intellectual Property, BD; Mary Catherine Malley, Assistant General Counsel, Director, at Juniper Networks; Mehrin (Mir) Masud-Elias, Chief Counsel, Abramson Cancer Center, Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania; Tal Samet, Director, Legal, at Arrow Electronics Inc.; and Parijat Sharma, Director & Associate General Counsel for Meta.