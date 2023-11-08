TechPlugged Now Offers Enhanced Consumer Insights by Including ENERGY STAR Ratings
The tech blog will help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions by including energy efficiency information in its gadget and appliance reviews
Our goal at TechPlugged is to be a one-stop research shop for all things tech.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers concerned about buying energy-efficient gadgets and appliances now have an added research tool to make informed purchasing decisions. TechPlugged, a leading blog that reviews today's hottest technology, has announced that it will start adding ENERGY STAR ratings to its reviews. The addition of ENERGY STAR ratings in TechPlugged's reviews will help consumers save time on research, make more informed purchasing decisions, and save money on utility bills.
— Preeth Kumman
ENERGY STAR is a program run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy that promotes energy efficiency. ENERGY STAR-certified products save consumers money and protect the environment. The ratings give consumers valuable insights into energy consumption and projected operating costs.
"Our goal at TechPlugged is to be a one-stop research shop for all things tech," said Preeth Kumman, founder of TechPlugged. "By now including ENERGY STAR ratings in our reviews, we're not only expanding our offerings in our reviews but also saving consumers time so they don't have to bounce around to various sites to get all the information they need to make their next gadget or appliance purchase."
"With COP 28 set to take place in Dubai this December, our aim is to enlighten individuals on tackling the challenges of climate change and to highlight and advocate for the use of energy-efficient products," Kumman added.
Kumman, a veteran in the digital marketing industry, founded TechPlugged in Dubai in 2011. In his 15+ years in the industry, Kumman has worked for notable giants in tech like Dell and Hewlett-Packard and is now heading digital marketing for ART Fertility Clinics in Dubai. Throughout his career, he has recognized that for the average consumer, staying on top of the latest tech developments is time consuming and overwhelming. Kumman wanted to simplify tech so people could feel more confident about their technology, gadget, and appliance purchases. With this goal in mind, he assembled a group of tech experts eager to use their industry expertise to help others, launching TechPlugged as an answer to solve consumers' pressing tech questions.
The blog focuses on delivering unbiased reviews on emerging technology, unlike other review platforms that profit from favorable product reviews. The team casts a wide net across the world of digital and tech, offering reviews on everything from smartphone launches to social media and eCommerce trends to new platforms.
In addition to product reviews, TechPlugged also offers tips and tutorials for today's most popular tech. The team has also connected with industry visionaries and broken stories on the latest tech news.
"Just like tech and digital are constantly evolving, so is TechPlugged," added Kumman. "We're continuously looking to ways we can evolve and add more value for consumers. We're proud of the work we've done over the past 12 years to create a thriving online community of people coming together to celebrate, advance, and better understand technology."
To learn more about TechPlugged and to read its latest reviews, visit techplugged.com/.
Andrew Philip
TechPlugged
email us here