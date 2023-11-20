Ali Cinar interviews U.S Consul General of Istanbul

Bloomberg HT U.S. Representative Ali Cinar interviews Julie Ediah, U.S. Consul General of Istanbul on Bloomberg HT TV Channel.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Consul General in Istanbul Julie Eadeh: "U.S.-Turkey are essential allies"Ciner Medya US Representative Ali Cinar conducted an exclusive interview with US Consul General in Istanbul Julie Eadeh at the US State Department. Consul General Eadeh stated that Turkey is a vital ally of the United States.IT IS THE BEST HONOR TO SERVE IN ISTANBUL"Julie Eadeh, Consul General of the United States in Istanbul, stated that she was honored to serve in the historic city of Istanbul and said, "I and my team are happy with the work we do." Consul General Eadeh said, "We are working in education, culture, trade and security. We are trying to pave the way for US companies."Consul General Eadeh stated that there are 1000 US companies in Istanbul, adding that the trade volume has increased by 60 percent from the level before the Covid-19 process."WE TAKE THE VISA ISSUE SERIOUSLY"Stating that the number of Turkish citizens wishing to visit the US and visa applications have increased, Consul General Eadeh said, "We take all applications seriously."Stating that they are aware of the long waits, Consul General Eadeh said that with the US Embassy in Ankara's new location, faster procedures are being carried out and that they are working hard as the Consulate General.(Interview was held on March 23rd,2023)