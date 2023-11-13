Speaker Agency Providing Inspirational Speakers from Across the Globe

Ali Cinar is available to speak variety of issues in communication ,foreign policy and economy.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ali Cinar is one of the inspirational speakers from the U.S. The Speaker Agency works with a global roster of speakers such as Ali Cinar driving the conversations around recent foreign policy developments, journalism and much more.Ali Cinar is an Ellis Island Medal of Honor Recipient and senior journalist based in Washington,DC. He works at Bloomberg Washington,DC Office representing Bloomberg HT in the U.S.He is currently a PhD Candidate at Liberty University based in Virginia.Who is Speaker Agency?As the leading Speaker Agency in Turkey organizes events and conferences in Turkey, Europe and the MEA areas including the searching and booking of expert speakers and presenters, such as business influencers, academics, business professionals, artists and others. Their services range from simple speaking programs to long-term digital projects, from Master Class Workshops to programs focused on experience and from any organization requiring presenters to moderation programs.Speaker services opened it is doors in 2012 with a focus on Turkey’s business improvements.