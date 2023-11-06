PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 6, 2023 Malasakit Center program initiated by Bong Go provides lifeline for Manila resident facing health crisis Amid challenges faced by the country's healthcare system these past years, the Malasakit Center program championed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go stands as a vital component of government's efforts to support patients in need of medical assistance such as the case of Ariel Cariaga. Ariel, a 44-year-old resident of Sampaloc, Manila, faced a life-changing diagnosis of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Stage 5 last month. This grim reality came with the burden of costly dialysis treatments. However, the assistance from the Malasakit Center has significantly alleviated the financial strain, giving Ariel a fighting chance to attain better health. "Malaking tulong talaga siya kasi 'di ba kapag nag-dialysis ka kasi every dialysis mo nababawasan ka ng dugo. So kailangan mo talaga ng injection ng epoetin," Ariel shared, pointing out the significant financial relief the center has provided, particularly in covering the costs of the much-needed epoetin injections. "Dahil sa tulong ni Senator (Go), kahit papaano nabawasan yung bigat na dinadala namin lalo sa pinansyal, sa gastos," he added. Ariel sought help at the Malasakit Center located at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City, which has been a cornerstone in ensuring that individuals like Ariel have access to medical care without the burden of facing insurmountable bills. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Aside from the one in NKTI, Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 159 operational centers have helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," Go said. Through the center's assistance, Ariel's dialysis treatments are no longer a financial nightmare, but a source of hope towards better health. While his hospitalization can be covered by PhilHealth, the Malasakit Center helped provide aid to cover other medical expenses. Expressing his gratitude, Ariel remarked, "Nakatulong (ang Malasakit Center) sa akin sa (pagbili ng) injection, sa gamot... Wala naman kaming ginastos kasi naospital ako libre naman eh sa PhilHealth." "Pero kapag pagsasama-samahin mo po yon malaking bagay po yon, yung mga tulong na ibinibigay nila," he added. The Malasakit Center initiative is a reflection of Go's dedication to uplift the lives of the Filipino people. Through this initiative, countless lives are touched, medical burdens are eased, and hope is restored in the hearts of individuals like Ariel, who now looks forward to hopefully healthier days ahead. "Senator Bong Go, No.1 senador po. Malasakit at tsaka serbisyo sa bawat Pilipino. Bisyo niya po ang magserbisyo," Ariel said. "Maraming salamat po sa Malasakit Center kasi dahil po sa kanila kahit papaano nabawasan po yung bigat na dinadala po namin, hindi lang po ako kundi sa family ko po. Nakatulong po siya ng malaki sa buhay po namin," he appreciatively noted. Meanwhile, Go emphasized that the narratives of resilience and hope from those assisted by the program serve as his inspiration for continuous and dedicated public service. "Gusto ko pong iparating ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong patuloy na suporta at tiwala. Ang inyong mga kwento ng pagbangon at pag-asa ang nagbibigay inspirasyon sa akin na patuloy na maglingkod ng buong puso at tumulong sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya," said Go. "Ang Malasakit Centers ay para sa inyo, para sa bawat Pilipinong nangangailangan ng tulong at suporta mula sa gobyerno. Magtulungan tayo sa agarang pagbangon mula sa mga trahedyang ating hinaharap," he concluded.