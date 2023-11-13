Art At The Airport Marks One-Year Milestone with Special ‘Thank You’ Sale
With over 20 fine artists participating, patrons will find a diverse range of art, jewelry, ceramics, and other one-of-a-kind giftables at this one-day event.
Our 'Thank You' sale is our way of giving back and celebrating the artistic spirit that makes our community so special.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Art At The Airport is delighted to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a special 'Thank You' sale. The Holiday Open Studios will be held on Sunday, December 3rd, from 11am to 3pm for the Art At The Airport Holiday Art Sale & Open Studios at the 18th Street Arts Center (Airport Campus), located at 3026 Airport Ave, Santa Monica CA 90405. Free parking is available on site.
— Rebecca Youssef, founder and co-producer
Art At The Airport has had an incredible first year, and wants to express their gratitude to the community that has supported them. What better way to say 'thank you' than with a year-end studio sale, just in time for the holidays? The Art At The Airport Holiday Art Sale & Open Studios promises to be a festive occasion, offering a unique shopping experience that goes beyond the ordinary- along with music and refreshments for visitors.
The artists-in-residence at the 18th Street Arts Center will be on hand to help navigate holiday shopping list, ensuring that patrons find the perfect gifts for everyone, including themselves. This event stands out as Santa Monica’s premier shopping extravaganza for fine art at studio prices, allowing patrons to buy directly from the talented emerging and established makers behind the creations. With over 20 fine artists participating, visitors can expect to discover a diverse range of art, jewelry, ceramics, and other one-of-a-kind giftables during this exclusive one-day event.
"Reaching our one-year milestone is a testament to the incredible support we've received from the Santa Monica community," says Rebecca Youssef, the founder and co-producer of Art At The Airport. "Our 'Thank You' sale is our way of giving back and celebrating the artistic spirit that makes our community so special. It's an opportunity to find one of a kind gifts while supporting local artists and businesses."
Art At The Airport is a vibrant celebration of creativity located at the 18th Street Arts Center. Since its inception one year ago, it has become an accessible hub for fine art and a platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their work. The studio sale and winter celebration mark a year of artistic achievement and community support.
Whether seeking the perfect gift or simply soaking in the artistic atmosphere, strolling through the artists’ studios and galleries is sure to provide a treasure trove of inspiration. At this unique art sale, visitors can elevate their holiday gift-giving game by supporting local artists and small businesses.
For more information about the event, participating artists, and directions to the venue, visit our website at www.artattheairport.org. Kindly r.s.v.p. In advance at Eventbrite HERE.
“Art At The Airport” is made possible by the Art of Recovery Grant, an initiative by Santa Monica Cultural Affairs.
Rebecca Youssef
Art At The Airport
