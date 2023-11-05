Sosei Heptares’ Partner, Pfizer, Progresses Its GLP-1 Receptor Agonist PF-06954522 into a Phase 1 Trial





PF-06954522 was introduced into Pfizer’s Internal Medicine focused clinical pipeline as part of its Q3 2023 results presentation





Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 06 November 2023 – Sosei Group Corporation (“Sosei Heptares” or “the Company”; TSE: 4565) has been notified by Pfizer that it has entered a new oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist into a Phase 1 clinical trial. PF-06954522 was discovered by Pfizer scientists during a multi-target research collaboration in which Pfizer had access to Sosei Heptares’ proprietary StaR® (stabilized receptor) technology. Pfizer recently detailed the entry of PF-06954522 into its Internal Medicine focused clinical pipeline as part of its Q3 2023 results on 31 October 2023.

Dr. Matt Barnes, President of Heptares Therapeutics and Head of UK R&D, commented: “We are delighted to see the progression of PF-06954522 into clinical trials as an output of our research collaboration with Pfizer. We look forward to Pfizer continuing to advance potential medicines for metabolic diseases with large unmet medical need.”

About the Agreement with Pfizer

Sosei Heptares and Pfizer entered a multi-target drug discovery collaboration in November 2015 to research and develop potential new medicines directed at GPCR targets across multiple therapeutic areas. Many of these targets have clinical or biological validation as key points for therapeutic intervention potentially targeting a range of diseases but have proven difficult to address with conventional discovery approaches because of inherent technical challenges.

To address these challenges, Sosei Heptares and Pfizer scientists worked closely together to leverage their respective complementary expertise in enabling GPCR-focused structure-based drug design (SBDD) and development directed to the GPCR targets selected by Pfizer. Pfizer is responsible for developing and commercializing any potential therapeutic agents (small molecules or biologics) for each target and will have exclusive global rights to any potential

resulting agents.

To date, Sosei Heptares has delivered multiple stabilized receptors (StaR® proteins), X-ray structures and biophysical data on certain programs. Pfizer has nominated three currently active distinct clinical candidates from the collaboration with Sosei Heptares, which are progressing into and through Phase 1 clinical trials:

PF-06954522 (a GLP-1 receptor agonist)

PF-07054894 (a CCR6 antagonist targeting Inflammatory Bowel Disease), and

PF-07258669 (an MC4 receptor antagonist for malnutrition)





The progress under this partnership has triggered multiple milestone payments to date from Pfizer, with further payments and potential royalties possible under the agreement, provided the criteria under the agreement are satisfied.

-ENDS-

About Sosei Heptares

Sosei Heptares is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing life-changing medicines based on world-class science to patients globally. Our vision is to become one of Japan’s global biopharmaceutical champions.

Our global business combines our world-leading GPCR-targeted StaR® technology, structure-based drug design and early development capabilities in the UK with a highly experienced clinical development capability and a commercial operation in Japan.

We are leveraging these capabilities to generate and advance a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases. We intend to develop these opportunities for patients in Japan and globally both internally and through our partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies and emerging technology companies.

Sosei Heptares operates from key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea).

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com/

LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco | Twitter: @soseiheptaresco | YouTube: @soseiheptaresco

Enquiries

Sosei Heptares – Media and Investor Relations

Kentaro Tahara, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures

Maya Bennison, Communications Manager

+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 | IR@SoseiHeptares.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | SoseiHeptares@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Sosei Group Corporation’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.