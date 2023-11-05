Press Release: COMMEMORATION OF THE NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT WEEK 2023

6th – 10th November 2023

The National Environment Week will be commemorated from the 6th – 10th November 2023, on the theme “Louder Actions to Build Back our Environment and Climate Resilience”. The event celebrates the importance of our natural resources and environment, highlighting our efforts to date and innovative ways to enhance the protection and restoration of ecosystems

The Official Opening of the week-long celebration will be held at the Samoa Arts and Culture Centre at the Ministry of Education and Culture Compound at Malifa. The Hon. Minister for Natural Resources and Environment, Afioga Toeolesulusulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster will deliver the Official Keynote Address to Open the Week’s Events and officially launch:

National Waste Clean-up Week to collect plastic bottles, electronic waste and bulky wastes;

National Tree Planting Week – Plant a tree today for a better tomorrow as part of the National 3 million tree planning campaign

Samoa’s Biennial Update Report to the United Nations Framework Convention to Climate Change

Samoa’s Fourth National Report to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety

Puipaa Mangrove Ecosystem Conservation Plan

Marine Spatial Plan Phase 2 Report

Awareness Bill Boards

Guardians Environmental Programme Modules

MOU with the Monash University – Global Immersion Guarantee Program

The line-up of events, will officially kick off with the commemoration of the National Biodiversity Day after the official opening ceremony, with six communities participating in promoting key species of conservation interest such as Samoa’s Manumea bird, butterflies, coral reefs, mangroves, turtles and so forth. Participating communities include Tafatafa ma Matavai, Faleaseela, Fusi Saoluafata, Magiagi ma Matautu Lefaga.

Day Two on Tuesday 7th November, will see 3 parallel events targeting 14 schools (Years 9 and 10) on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene related issues at the Taumeasina Hotel from 9am to 12pm; communities, government stakeholders and civil society will hold discussions on regulation of soil and land resource developments including spatial planning and surveying at the EFKS Youth Hall at Sogi from 9am to 12pm. At 4pm, songs and poems on the importance of renewable energy towards a clean and green Samoa will be performed at the Friendship Park. All are welcomed to attend.

On Wednesday 08th November, focus will be on Tree Planting as a national tree planting day for all of Samoa to take part in. Members of the public are advised that tree planting hubs will be set up around Upolu at the Malololelei BioPark, Methodist Reserve at Afiamalu and Togitogiga Ole Pupu Pue National Park and Vaipoli, Savaii. For Upolu, seedlings can be collected at no cost from our Forestry nurseries at Vailima and Togitogiga or at Malaefatu Park in Sogi for Monday and Tuesday only from 9am to 5pm. For Savaii, seedlings can be collected from Maota and Asau Forestry Nurseries or at the Salelologa market on Monday and Tuesday only from 9am to 5pm. A special recognition program will be held in Savaii to recognize the contribution of districts and communities towards three million tree planting campaign.

Day 4 Thursday 09th November, convenes Climate Action partners including our children and youth representatives, community leaders, and the private sector to share experiences and views on how Samoa can upscale and advance efforts to combat impacts of climate change. The program will also feature Samoa’s preparations for the upcoming COP28 in Dubai later this year and current work as Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

A tsunami drill is scheduled to take place at 2pm for the Apia Urban Area to test existing Multihazard Early Warning Systems and safety routes in the event of tsunami. Five sirens recently installed in the Vaisigano Catchment area, SFESA and SPA sirens will be used for the drill exercise.

Day 5 Friday 10th November will include community consultations with Fagaloa and Lotofaga in preparation for the designation of Vaipu swamp conservation area as Samoa’s third Ramsar Site at the Samoa Convention Center at Sogi. The National Environment Forum, this year will feature 3 panels from a diverse group of speakers from our communities, private sector, civil society, academia and theological college, to share insights on issues pertaining to Samoa’s biodiversity specifically on building back our environment, unlocking waste to / and renewable energy potential and climate change and disaster resilience at the Taumeasina Resort from 8.30am to 2pm. Two speakers from American Samoa will be joining the Forum this year, building on the ATOA O SAMOA platform for environment, climate and disaster resilience.

The National Environment Awards will officially conclude the week at the Taumeasina Island Resort with more than twenty awards to be given out to selected individuals/communities and / or organizations for their outstanding contribution and service to protecting and conserving the environment and enhancing Samoa’s climate and disaster resilience.

For more information on the National Environment Week 2023 commemorations, please contact Theresa Fidow, Communications Focal Point on 67200 or email theresa.fidow@mnre.gov.ws.

END

November 6, 2023