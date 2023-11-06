Salgenx Introduces Saltwater Grid-Scale Redox Flow Batteries with Unmatched Cost Efficiency

Salgenx Saltwater Battery Model Configurations

Salgenx Introduces Saltwater Grid-Scale Redox Flow Batteries with Multi-purpose and Unmatched Cost Efficiency

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a pioneering leader in energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its line of saltwater grid-scale redox flow batteries. These innovative energy storage systems promise to revolutionize the industry by offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional battery technologies. The Salgenx saltwater flow battery takes 4-6 hours to charge or discharge. But during that charging time, desalination and graphene production can occur simultaneously. This unique process allows this large battery system to empower entire communities by providing multiple benefits and revenue potential.

Salgenx's saltwater flow batteries come in four distinct models, each designed to cater to a variety of energy storage needs. The key advantages of these batteries include their affordability, lack of membrane, absence of fire hazards commonly associated with lithium batteries, and utilization of locally sourced materials for assembly.

Key Features and Benefits:

1. Low Cost: Salgenx's saltwater grid-scale redox flow batteries offer an exceptionally low-cost solution for energy storage, making clean energy more accessible to communities and industries worldwide. Pricing is almost half of similar sized grid-scale lithium energy storage batteries.

2. No Membrane: Unlike some other flow energy storage technologies where 30 percent of the electrolyzer cost may be membranes separating liquid electrolytes of Bromine or Vanadium, these batteries do not require membranes. This simplifies maintenance and reduces the risk of performance degradation. The Salgenx electrolyte is saltwater or brine.

3. Enhanced Safety: With no fire hazard concerns typically associated with lithium-ion batteries, Salgenx's saltwater flow batteries provide peace of mind for users, ensuring safe and reliable energy storage.

4. Sustainable Sourcing: Salgenx prioritizes the use of locally sourced materials for the assembly of its batteries, contributing to a more sustainable supply chain and reducing the carbon footprint of production. Shipping containers may be sourced anywhere in the world for regionalized assembly.

Salgenx is currently looking for production and assembly facilities around the world to fulfill orders via their licensing program. The licensees can expect net profits (tax credits available in the USA only) in the model list below. Grid-scale batteries are built from standard shipping containers and custom manufactured electrolyzer blades.

Salgenx is now accepting pre-orders for the S3000 model.

In addition to these remarkable benefits, Salgenx is excited to announce initial early adopter pricing for its saltwater flow battery models:

Salgenx S3000:

- Energy Capacity: 3,000 kWh

- Retail Price: $1,000,000

- Net Profit (per unit): $499,160

- Tax Credits (per unit): $105,588

- Payback on License: 5 Units

- Net Profit (10 Units Sold): $4,991,600

- Tax Credits (10 Units Sold): $10,558,800

- Net Profit (100 Units Sold): $49,916,000

- Tax Credits (100 Units Sold): $10,558,800

Salgenx S6MW:

- Energy Capacity: 6,000 kWh

- Retail Price: $2,000,000

- Net Profit (per unit): $1,148,320

- Tax Credits (per unit): $211,176

- Payback on License: 2.2 Units

- Net Profit (10 Units Sold): $11,483,200

- Tax Credits (10 Units Sold): $21,117,600

- Net Profit (100 Units Sold): $114,832,000

- Tax Credits (100 Units Sold): $21,117,600

Salgenx S12MW:

- Energy Capacity: 12,000 kWh

- Retail Price: $4,000,000

- Net Profit (per unit): $2,401,500

- Tax Credits (per unit): $439,950

- Payback on License: 1 Unit

- Net Profit (10 Units Sold): $24,015,000

- Tax Credits (10 Units Sold): $43,995,000

- Net Profit (100 Units Sold): $240,150,000

- Tax Credits (100 Units Sold): $43,995,000

These competitive pricing models, combined with Salgenx's commitment to sustainability and innovation, make the company's saltwater grid-scale redox flow batteries an attractive choice for businesses, utilities, and communities seeking reliable and cost-effective energy storage solutions.

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC):

Salgenx is a leading provider of energy storage solutions, specializing in grid-scale redox flow batteries. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company aims to make clean and affordable energy accessible to all, revolutionizing the way we store and utilize power.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

