Car Wash System Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 2.63 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Growing Production and Sales of Automobiles Driving Need for Fast Car Wash Systems

Rockville, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, through its recently published study on car wash systems, reveals that global demand for car washing services is estimated at US$ 1.69 billion in 2023. The global car wash system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.



Increasing focus on the maintenance and cleaning of automobiles is set to boost worldwide demand for car wash systems. Growing consumer preference for professional car wash services compared to conventional home washing is attributed to the rising trend of on-demand car wash services. Hectic lifestyles and busy schedules are making a shift to the 'do-it-for-me' instead of 'do-it-yourself' trend, which is projected to complement market growth over the coming years.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 2.63 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 108 Tables No. of Figures 241 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global car wash system market was calculated at US$ 1.61 billion in 2022.

Sales of car wash systems stand at US$ 1.69 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.63 billion by the end of 2033.

Worldwide demand for car wash systems is predicted to increase at 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The cashless payment segment is forecasted to advance at 5.6% CAGR through 2033.

North America held 50% share of global market revenue in 2022.

Based on process type, traction for touchless car wash systems is projected to increase significantly through 2033.



“Increasing new car registrations, rising demand for efficient and skilled cleaning, and technological advancements in cleaning procedures are projected to boost demand for car wash systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

High Focus on Periodic Vehicle Maintenance Boosting Demand for Touchless Car Wash Systems

Rising preference for touchless car wash methods aligns with evolving consumer behaviors, driven by increasing tech-savviness. The ease introduced by touchless car washing systems in the cleaning process is noteworthy. Machine-friendliness and continuous advancements in cleaning systems are expected to offer expanded opportunities for market players in the next decade.

Key Market Players

WashTec

Otto Christ

Daifuku

Istobal

D&S Car Wash Equipment Company

Ryko, Washworld Inc.

MK Seiko Co. Ltd.

Autoequip Lavaggi S.R.L.

PECO Car Wash Systems



Country-wise Insights

Because of the growing popularity of professional car wash systems, North America accounted for 50% of the global market revenue in 2022. Furthermore, the region's access to state-of-the-art vehicle wash technologies is creating more growth prospects.

What is the US Market's Current Evolution?

"High Awareness of Timely Car Maintenance Benefits the Market"

Since most American drivers utilize professional car wash systems, the industry is profitable there. It is also anticipated that vehicle wash firms' quick services and comfort will increase their revenue share. Additionally, the growing awareness of the importance of timely vehicle care is creating opportunities for car wash service providers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the car wash system market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on system type (automatic in-bay systems, self-service car washes, gantry car washes, conveyor tunnel systems), process (cloth friction car washing, touchless car washing), vehicle type (compact cars, premium cars, luxury cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), location (gas stations, airports, hotels, resorts, highways, malls, service stations, car plants), mode of payment (cash payment, cashless payment), and sales channel (original equipment manufacturers [OEMs], aftermarket), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

