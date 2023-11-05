SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Silk Road Medical, Inc. - SILK

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Silk Road Medical, Inc. (“Silk Road” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SILK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Silk Road and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 10, 2023, Silk Road announced that its second quarter 2023 revenues were expected to be below its first quarter revenues and significantly reduced its expected full year 2023 revenues. Concurrently, Silk Road announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Erica Rogers. Although Silk Road did not offer any explanation for its reduced revenues, the announcement followed the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ July 2023 proposed National Coverage Determination, which reportedly proposed to change coverage for a stroke treatment for carotid artery disease that could put a competing therapy alongside Silk Road’s Transcarotid Artery Revascularization therapy regarding reimbursement.

On this news, Silk Road’s stock price fell $6.86 per share, or 49.04%, to close at $7.13 per share on October 11, 2023.

