Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,502 in the last 365 days.

Future Electronics Hosts Advanced Engineering University: “Gear Up for Growth” in Shanghai

Future Electronics Logo

Future Electronics

Future Electronics Headquarter

Future Electronics Headquarter

Future Electronics hosted an edition of their Advanced Engineering University in Shanghai, China, entitled “Gear Up for Growth”.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is delighted to have hosted the latest edition of Advanced Engineering University in Shanghai, China with a focus on demand creation.

Advanced Engineering University (AEU) is Future Electronics’ premiere training, networking, and conference event held around the globe for their engineers. As the global market for electronics manufacturing grows more competitive, Future Electronics is committed to strengthening their capabilities in demand creation. This edition of AEU, entitled “Gear Up for Growth” featured a comprehensive training program centred around demand creation. Participants enjoyed world-class training to meet the growing design needs of customers and to be ready for industry innovation.

AEU Shanghai began on October 16, 2023. “Gear Up for Growth” featured a series of keynote speeches, seminars, and hands-on training sessions while bringing world-renowned semiconductor suppliers and their latest product lines together with Future Electronics engineers. The sessions covered growing applications such as automotive, motor control, green energy, intelligent manufacturing, sensors, and solid-state lighting. Future engineers fully communicated with suppliers at Supplier Fair event and effectively enhanced the partnership.

The event lasted five days as over 130 exceptional Future Electronics China engineers (from 22 cities in China!) gathered at AEU to network with one another as well as distinguished suppliers and partners, participate in technology innovation learning activities, and bring advanced semiconductor technologies and solutions into Demand Creation to serve and delight Future Electronics customers.

To learn more about Advanced Engineering University: “Gear Up for Growth”, please visit the official website: https://www.futureelectronics.cn/en/resources/events/aeu2023 .

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/ .

Jamie Singerman
Future Electronics
+1 5146947710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Future Electronics Hosts Advanced Engineering University: “Gear Up for Growth” in Shanghai

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more