Concerned that your Apple HomePod devices might be recording your private conversations?

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a prominent law firm specializing in consumer and investor redress, is actively representing consumers in a class action against Apple Inc. The case, Lopez et al. v. Apple Inc. (No. 4:19-cv-04577-JSW), alleges that Apple’s Siri voice assistant unlawfully recorded private conversations without user consent.

If you are or have been an Apple HomePod user, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7272 or via email to Alesandra Greco (agreco@lowey.com).

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

 


