Charles Moore Embarks on a Literary Marathon with "Apropos of Running"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the empowering narrative of "Apropos of Running," Charles Moore, an esteemed curator, scholar, and author, chronicles his transformative odyssey from an intellectual observer to a marathon athlete. This gripping memoir, set to grace bookstores on November 5th, is a profound exploration of the spirit of marathon running and a critical examination of the sport's cultural dynamics.

Moore, whose acumen spans the art world to the academic realms, forays into a new territory — the marathon — with a debut that is as much a physical journey as it is a cerebral pursuit. Commencing his marathon voyage in 2015, Moore has since conquered twenty-four marathons, including the venerated Six World Majors. His literary debut transcends the chronicle of these feats, delving into the nuanced experiences of Black athletes in a predominantly exclusive sport.

"Apropos of Running" is a literary canvas where Moore paints a world of endurance and resilience. It is a story that juxtaposes the solitude of the long-distance runner with the camaraderie found at each mile marker. Moore's narrative embodies the dualities of the marathon experience — the personal triumphs and the broader societal challenges.

The memoir serves as a clarion call to the Black community, providing an impetus for inclusion in the marathon world. Moore's prose is a beacon of hope, illuminating a path for future Black runners to visualize themselves as an integral part of the sporting tapestry.

Dr. Riché Richardson, acclaimed author of "Black Masculinity and the U.S. South" and "Emancipation's Daughters," praises Moore's work: "This memoir shatters the myth that black men don't run. It narrates the witty and captivating story of Charles Moore's foray into marathon running a journey of self-discovery that redefines his life's purpose."

"Apropos of Running" is more than a tale of athletic endeavor; it is an introspection into the fortitude of the human spirit. It is a celebration of overcoming preconceived limitations and the revelation of one's latent potential. Moore's memoir is a testament to the transformative power of running, a narrative that elevates marginalized voices and reshapes our understanding of success.

Available on November 5th, "Apropos of Running" can be purchased through Petite Ivy Press in print and digital formats. For further details on the release and associated events, please contact Charlotte Goldstein.

About Charles Moore:

Charles Moore is a revered New York-based curator, author, and doctoral candidate at Columbia University, specializing in Art & Museum Studies. A Harvard alumnus, Moore's intellectual pursuits challenge and redefine the narratives within the art world. A prolific writer, he has contributed to esteemed publications and authored critically acclaimed books, including "The Black Market: a guide to art collecting" and "The Brilliance of the Color Black Through the Eyes of Art Collectors," making significant strides in art criticism and social discourse.