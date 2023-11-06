PetVet Dx Expanding Operations into Dublin, Ireland
The expansion will grow the company’s reach in mitigating animal infectious diseases in Ireland by better supporting veterinarians and farmers
This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase high-volume testing for both Bird Flu and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetVet Dx, LLC, an animal healthcare and high-complexity molecular diagnostics company, today announced plans to expand operations in Dublin. The New Orleans based company’s $1 million expansion into Ireland will create a diagnostic laboratory, pharmacy, and veterinary telehealth company to serve farmers and veterinarians across the country. The facilities will amplify PetVet Dx, LLC's mission to help mitigate the spread of infectious diseases across Ireland while creating 80 new jobs.
— David Kutrucz
“PetVet Dx, LLC’s expansion and the 80 new jobs it will create will have a huge impact in Dublin and across the country,” said a spokesperson for the Local Enterprise Office of Dublin. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue this partnership and watch them succeed here for years to come.”
Founded in 2019, PetVet Dx, LLC specializes in antibiotic stewardship and tangible solutions for the practice of value-based veterinary medicine in the treatment of infectious disease. The company provides veterinarians and farmers with advanced molecular methodology for pathogen detection, affordable antibiotics, and easily accessible specialists through telehealth care.
“The prior lack of affordable, accurate, and available testing was crippling for the poultry industry during the beginning of the Bird Flu pandemic, and no one wants to experience that again," said David Kutrucz, PetVet Dx, LLC founder. "This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase high-volume testing for both Bird Flu and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands, which is vital for farmers and veterinarians.”
PetVet Dx, LLC's home office is located at 1441 Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Its expansion into Ireland will increase the company’s capacity to assemble and distribute both cancer and full molecular panel testing kits across the country.
"PetVet Dx is a young company making a monumental impact within the life sciences industry, and we are grateful that this important work is happening in our backyard,” said the Head of Enterprise and Economic Development of Dublin. “Congratulations to PetVet Dx, LLC on this significant expansion, and we look forward to our continued partnership."
The expansion is expected to be completed by March 2024.
To learn more about PetVet Dx, LLC, visit www.petvetdx.com.
Shelby Riley
PetVet Dx, LLC
+1 318-693-1838
email us here