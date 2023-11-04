Submit Release
FSIS Recall 057-2023 - Foreign Matter Contamination

Washington D.C., Nov. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  
                                                                     
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Cody Kahlig
202-720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-057-2023
 

TYSON FOODS INC. RECALLS CHICKEN PATTY PRODUCT
DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 
WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2023 – Tyson Foods, Inc. a Berryville, Ark., establishment, is recalling approximately 29,819 pounds of fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The frozen chicken patties were produced on September 5, 2023. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:
      

  • 29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.
     
  
The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-7211” located on the back on the package. The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

 

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken patty product.
                                 

 

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
                                                                                               
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at (855)-382-3101. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Laura Burns, Vice President of External Communications, Tyson Foods, Inc. at (479)-719-9890 or Laura.Burns2@Tyson.com.

 

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 
###
 

NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Follow FSIS on X at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

 
         
          


USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

