70th Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival opened today

MACAU, November 4 - Bringing all the excitement of the city’s upcoming motorsport extravaganza to both residents and visitors, this weekend’s 70th Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival got underway at Tap Seac Square today.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at 2:45 pm today (November 4th), and guests included: Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau and Coordinator of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC); Chong Coc Veng, President of Automobile General Association of Macao – China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of MGPOC; Allen Lau and Christine Lam, Deputy Coordinators of MGPOC; Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office and member of MGPOC; Nuno da Luz Martins, Vice-Secretary General of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Justin Lu, Vice President of Regional Marketing of MGM; Sam Chong Nin, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd.; Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau Limited; Raymond Lo, Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of Altira Macau and Mocha Clubs, Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Buddy Lam, Executive Vice President Corporate Office of Galaxy Entertainment Group; members of MGPOC and Subcommittees; representatives of other sponsors and partners, and members of the Sports Committee.

Designed with the whole family in mind, the Grand Prix-themed carnival at Tap Seac Square features a recreated Guia Circuit and a mini race track, and interactive games suitable for the whole family. Children participating in the event can become little racing drivers as well work around the race track.

Participants can gain a profound understanding of the various tasks required to stage the Grand Prix, and learn more about racing-related activities. They also have the opportunity to acquire 70th Macau Grand Prix-themed souvenirs. The event also incorporates elements which promotes the message of a better life for both parents and their children.

The 70th Macau Grand Prix has cooperated with local and overseas organizations from different sectors to jointly launch a variety of products to contribute to the continued development of the sports industry. The booths at the carnival displaying and selling a selection of these products add a cultural element to the carnival.

The Family Carnival continues tomorrow (Sunday) from 10am to 9pm. There are a number of motor racing simulation games including: Mini Guia Circuit, Official Timing, Race Control, Crane Operator, Flag Marshals, Medical Expert, Fire Elite, Grid Kids, etc., to let children experience the thrill of the Grand Prix.

The 70th Macau Grand Prix will feature a total of 11 races across two weeks in November this year. Highlights include: Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – FIA F3 World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race - Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau, and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 55th Edition. Tickets are now on sale.

In addition to arranging exciting events for the fans, the MGPOC will also organize a number of events surrounding the event in the coming weeks, including the “Celebrating the 70th Macau Grand Prix – Guia Circuit Fun Run presented by Bank of China”, to be held tomorrow (November 5th), as well as the opening ceremony and auto show at Tap Seac Square from November 10th to 12th.

In addition, to further promote racing culture, the 70th Macau Grand Prix Photo Contest will be held once again to encourage Macao residents to participate in the Grand Prix activities in different ways, and experience the exciting atmosphere it creates.

For details of the event, please visit the official Macau Grand Prix website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or download the relevant mobile applications. You can also follow the Grand Prix on Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, and the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.