Party official’s visit seeks stronger cooperation with Finland

VIETNAM, November 4 -

HELSINKI - Trương Thị Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission, paid a working visit to Finland from November 2 - 4.

During meetings and working sessions with leaders of the host parliament, government, the Communist Party of Finland, and representatives from Finnish ministries and the Finland - Việt Nam Friendship Association, the Vietnamese official expressed her joy at the fruitful development of bilateral relations.

She briefed them on Việt Nam’s socio-economic development and international integration achievements after nearly 40 years of renewal, as well as its future goals and development strategies.

Mai suggested the two sides continue to promote high-level exchanges, people-to-people exchanges, and expand trade-investment cooperation. She also urged the two countries to step up cooperation in science-technology, innovation, forestry, and telecommunications, thus contributing to advancing bilateral relations in a practical and effective manner.

The official called on the Finnish side to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work stably in the country.

The Finnish side expressed pleasure at the growing cooperative relationship between the two countries, affirming that Việt Nam is the most important partner of Finland in Southeast Asia.

There was a big room for the two countries to expand cooperation in information technology, energy, and forestry, they said, suggesting the two sides take better advantage of opportunities brought by the European Union - Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

They affirmed that Mai’s visit contributed significantly to deepening bilateral relations.

On the occasion, the two sides also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern, affirming the principle of respecting international law and the UN Charter in resolving international differences. They also mentioned the desire to promote relations between EU and ASEAN in general, and Finland and ASEAN in particular, for peace, cooperation and development in each region and the world. VNA/VNS