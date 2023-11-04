Investor Alert: Abbott Cooper PLLC Investigates Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated; Urges Prelude Stockholders to Contact Abbott Cooper Regarding Their Legal Rights

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) (“Prelude” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

The objective of this investigation is to determine whether Prelude’s board of directors (the “Board”) violated fiduciary duties owed to Prelude stockholders in connection with certain provisions in Prelude’s bylaws that may have the effect of entrenching the Board and insulating Prelude’s directors from being held accountable by Prelude stockholders.

