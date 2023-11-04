Investor Alert: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation into Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.; Urges Stoke Stockholders to Contact Abbott Cooper Regarding Their Legal Rights

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) (“Stoke” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

The subject of this investigation is to determine whether Stoke’s board of directors (the “Board”) violated fiduciary duties owed to Stoke stockholders in connection with certain provisions in Stoke’s bylaws that may have the effect of entrenching the Board and insulating Stoke’s directors from being held accountable by Stoke stockholders.

Stoke stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.

