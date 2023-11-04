Flash News: OKX to list bi-monthly and bi-quarterly USDT and crypto-margined futures for BTC

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Nov. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of November 4, 2023.



OKX to list bi-monthly and bi-quarterly USDT and crypto-margined futures for BTC

In order to improve market liquidity and offer more trading opportunities, OKX is to adjust the expiration date rules for BTC/USDT and BTC/USD margined futures contracts.

Starting at 8:00 am UTC on November 17, 2023, OKX is expanding the available durations for BTC/USDT and BTC/USD margined futures contracts to monthly and bi-monthly bringing the total number of supported durations to 6 with weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, and bi-quarterly.

As of November 2, 2023, and until 8:00 am UTC on November 8, 2023, the names of all futures contracts will progressively be adjusted, so they display their respective expiration dates using the format “crypto pair-DDMMMYY”

The names of all futures contracts in the API services are exempt from this new display rule. New enumeration values, “this_month” and “next_month”, will be added to the alias field in the API’s returned parameters.

Furthermore, after futures contracts expire at 8:00 am UTC on November 17, 2023, new futures contracts will be generated with expiration dates of December 1, 2023 (bi-weekly), January 26, 2024 (bi-monthly), and June 28, 2024 (bi-quarterly). Following this adjustment, all the available expiration dates for newly listed contracts will be as follows:



Weekly: November 24, 2023

Bi-weekly: December 1, 2023

Monthly: December 29, 2023

Bi-monthly: January 26, 2024

Quarterly: March 29, 2024

Bi-quarterly: June 28, 2024

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases

: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

: A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.