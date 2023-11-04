LI-CYCLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Li-Cycle, Corp. on Behalf of Li-Cycle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Li-Cycle, Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY) on behalf of Li-Cycle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Li-Cycle has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On October 23, 2023, Li-Cycle announced that it would temporarily halt construction work on its Rochester Hub project, pending a comprehensive review of its future strategy. According to the Company’s press release, Li-Cycle has experienced escalating construction costs, even as the engineering and procurement phases of the project neared completion, with a primary focus on on-site construction activities.

On this news, the price of Li-Cycle shares declined by $1.04, or approximately 45.81%, from $2.27 per share to $1.23 on October 23, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com