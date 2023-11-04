PLANET FITNESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Planet Fitness, Inc. on Behalf of Planet Fitness Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) on behalf of Planet Fitness stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Planet Fitness has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 15, 2023, Planet Fitness announced that its board of directors had fired the Company's Chief Executive Officer Chris Rondeau. Planet Fitness did not give a reason for Rondeau's termination.

On this news, Planet Fitness's stock price fell $11.30 per share, or 18.9%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $48.50 per share on September 18, 2023.

