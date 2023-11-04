FARFETCH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Farfetch Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Farfetch Limited (“Farfetch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTCH) in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch securities between March 9, 2023 and August 17, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 19, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Farfetch was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China; (ii) Farfetch also faced onboarding challenges impacting the launch of its Reebok partnership; (iii) Farfetch downplayed challenges it faced with respect to, and/or overstated its ability to manage, its supply chain and inventory; (iv) all the foregoing was having a significant negative impact on Farfetch's revenue and gross merchandise value growth; (v) accordingly, Farfetch was unlikely to meet market expectations for its Q2 2023 financial results or its own FY 2023 revenue guidance; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


