Professional Book Reviewers Peek into the Dark Room of a Professional Photographer
We have all heard the adage, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” So what pictures would a professional photographer use to tell the story of his life? This may be a question that is best answered by one of PageTurner Press and Media’s most successful authors, Raymond J. Klein. His book Illuminations is quite literally a collection of photographs that make up his memoir and an insider look into earning a living with dynamic photography.
In Illuminations, Klein narrates and describes the humble beginnings of a lifelong career that began with his father’s folding Kodak camera. His memoir features short personal stories of how his interest in photography bloomed into a profession filled with award-winning photographs, being assigned to the USAF photography unit and getting into advertising photography.
Interspersed with actual photographs that were taken at the time that the stories are told, Raymond J. Klein is able to describe his experiences while giving his readers an avenue to explore their passion in photography in varied ways. More than a memoir, Illuminations has insights for the aspiring photographer as he describes artistic concepts, lighting schemes, set construction, and many other technical elements in photography. From the onset of the book, he says that “The two most tools a photographer can possess are imagination and an understanding of lighting.”
Allison Walker, in her Pacific Book Review article, stated that “Klein’s book is as inspiring as his photography is magnificent. Illuminations will never become outdated because its core principles will always remain true.”
Further, a Kirkus Review praises the book by writing that “professional photographers and hobbyists will find much intriguing lore here, and casual readers can enjoy the captivating images.”
Raymond J. Klein was born in 1932. His service in the USAF as a photographer lasted four years. He was employed by the RCA as a motion picture photographer when he was honorably discharged. He was then employed by Martin Orlando Aircraft, which propelled him into the field of advertising photography. He earned a master of photography degree in 1976 from the Professional Photographers of America Inc. He is currently retired and has published four books with PageTurner Press and Media. His other books include Visions of Light, Imaginations, and Aspirations. Illuminations is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats on various online platforms and at www.pageturner.us.
