Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Thriller book "Trapped by Impulsion" by Charles Feggans
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Thriller - General book "Trapped by Impulsion" by Charles Feggans, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BKKDD6ZG.
"Reviewed By Bil Howard for Readers' Favorite
The job market was tight, but Jack Wilson finally landed a less-than-ideal job as a baker at a correctional facility in Trapped by Impulsion by Charles Feggans. When he was first approached about bringing drugs into the prison for inmates who were running a profitable business, Jack refused. With some manipulation, he found himself in a position where he either went into business with the inmates or would lose his job and be charged with a crime. Initially, he was uncomfortable with the arrangement, but as the money started rolling in and he could give his family things that they wanted and needed, Jack became more comfortable with the arrangement. Eventually, the bill came due when he sold marijuana to an undercover officer. From the moment the investigators sat across from him at his kitchen table while his wife and two boys were sent out of the house, Jack worked to put his life back together, but it wouldn’t be easy.
Based on a true story, this story by Charles Feggans is an eye-opener. This type of thing can happen to anybody willing to compromise just a little bit for an extra buck or two. Jack Wilson is a guy you want to be friends with, one who comes to your house on poker night or for backyard barbecues, hangs out with your family, and sits in the row in front of you at church. Feggans demonstrates how money turns a nice guy into the kind of criminal that society is screaming to have taken off the streets. Trapped by Impulsion teaches how you can only go so far before you get caught or become a user when you’re handling drugs, wiping out all that you had gained instantly while embarrassing your family and beginning an uphill climb back to where you started. This story will make you ask whether it was worth it."
Jen
