Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports in October 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 4.7% Compared to 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for October 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.



For October 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2022. Tijuana and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively, compared to October 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 10.3% compared to the same period of 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-22 Oct-23 % Change Jan - Oct 22 Jan - Oct 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,056.2 1,062.2 0.6% 9,025.4 10,457.2 15.9% Tijuana* 683.8 734.9 7.5% 6,656.9 7,486.4 12.5% Los Cabos 231.4 228.1 (1.4%) 2,101.2 2,472.3 17.7% Puerto Vallarta 231.2 212.3 (8.2%) 2,175.3 2,409.4 10.8% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 164.1 221.4 34.9% 1,464.8 1,950.9 33.2% Hermosillo 170.6 191.6 12.3% 1,514.2 1,744.0 15.2% Kingston 0.1 0.1 (7.7%) 1.0 1.4 32.5% Mexicali 119.7 138.4 15.6% 1,038.4 1,313.2 26.5% Morelia 59.4 62.0 4.3% 533.7 671.0 25.7% La Paz 86.2 88.4 2.5% 873.0 902.6 3.4% Aguascalientes 55.1 54.2 (1.5%) 579.8 532.9 (8.1%) Los Mochis 36.3 39.8 9.6% 343.8 376.0 9.4% Manzanillo 7.3 9.0 23.4% 81.3 89.1 9.6% Total 2,901.3 3,042.3 4.9% 26,388.7 30,406.4 15.2%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-22 Oct-23 % Change Jan - Oct 22 Jan - Oct 23 % Change Guadalajara 370.8 413.1 11.4% 3,603.7 4,262.0 18.3% Tijuana* 334.4 325.4 (2.7%) 3,397.7 3,580.0 5.4% Los Cabos 322.1 315.5 (2.0%) 3,632.5 3,918.6 7.9% Puerto Vallarta 205.8 225.1 9.3% 2,793.4 3,088.8 10.6% Montego Bay 317.1 349.9 10.3% 3,542.8 4,313.1 21.7% Guanajuato 65.2 72.2 10.7% 632.9 717.7 13.4% Hermosillo 6.6 6.3 (4.2%) 65.1 61.3 (5.8%) Kingston 141.2 128.7 (8.9%) 1,269.6 1,467.6 15.6% Mexicali 0.6 0.5 (7.3%) 5.2 5.8 12.3% Morelia 40.7 46.1 13.3% 404.9 490.2 21.0% La Paz 1.4 1.0 (28.1%) 20.5 11.3 (44.9%) Aguascalientes 20.8 24.8 19.1% 191.0 239.1 25.2% Los Mochis 0.5 0.4 (25.1%) 6.4 5.8 (9.1%) Manzanillo 3.0 2.1 (28.2%) 55.2 51.3 (7.2%) Total 1,830.1 1,911.0 4.4% 19,621.0 22,212.6 13.2%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-22 Oct-23 % Change Jan - Oct 22 Jan - Oct 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,427.0 1,475.3 3.4% 12,629.1 14,719.2 16.5% Tijuana* 1,018.2 1,060.3 4.1% 10,054.6 11,066.4 10.1% Los Cabos 553.4 543.6 (1.8%) 5,733.7 6,390.9 11.5% Puerto Vallarta 437.1 437.4 0.1% 4,968.7 5,498.3 10.7% Montego Bay 317.1 349.9 10.3% 3,542.8 4,313.1 21.7% Guanajuato 229.3 293.6 28.1% 2,097.7 2,668.6 27.2% Hermosillo 177.2 197.9 11.7% 1,579.3 1,805.4 14.3% Kingston 141.3 128.8 (8.9%) 1,270.7 1,469.0 15.6% Mexicali 120.3 139.0 15.5% 1,043.6 1,319.0 26.4% Morelia 100.1 108.1 8.0% 938.6 1,161.2 23.7% La Paz 87.6 89.4 2.0% 893.5 913.9 2.3% Aguascalientes 75.9 79.1 4.2% 770.9 772.0 0.1% Los Mochis 36.8 40.2 9.1% 350.1 381.8 9.0% Manzanillo 10.2 11.1 8.5% 136.5 140.3 2.8% Total 4,731.4 4,953.4 4.7% 46,009.7 52,619.0 14.4%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Oct-22 Oct-23 % Change Jan - Oct 22 Jan - Oct 23 % Change Tijuana 331.5 323.3 (2.5%) 3,370.0 3,550.2 5.3%

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during October 2023 increased by 4.0%, compared to October 2022; load factors for the month went from 81.4% in October 2022 to 82.0% in October 2023.





The number of seats available during October 2023 increased by 4.0%, compared to October 2022; load factors for the month went from 81.4% in October 2022 to 82.0% in October 2023. New routes:



Aguascalientes – Felipe Angeles: Aeromexico Guanajuato – Felipe Angeles: Aeromexico Montego Bay – Kansas City: Southwest Los Cabos – Kansas City: Southwest Tijuana – Puebla: VivaAerobus Puerto Vallarta – Toronto: Flair





