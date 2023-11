AFRC Safety Award Winners

Published Nov. 3, 2023

Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command

Congratulations to the following units and individuals who were selected for recognition of their outstanding safety

accomplishments for FY23.

The general category safety award winner is:

-AFRC Safety Office of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF) 512th Airlift Wing Safety Office

The aviation safety award winners are:

- AFRC Aircrew of Distinction Award – 307 BW (10 AF) “SCOUT 94” Lt. Col. John. M. Conway, Capt. Charles W. Powell and Capt. Matthew A. Walls

- AFRC Safety Officer of the Year – 413 FTG (22 AF) Maj. Bryan S. Farthing

The occupational safety award winners are:

- AFRC Occupational Safety Civilian of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF) Ms. Alexis B. Lynn

- AFRC Occupational Safety NCO of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF) Tech. Sgt. Nigel I. Noel

- AFRC Outstanding Achievement Award for Occupational Safety – 512 AW (4 AF) 512th Airlift Wing Occupational Safety Office

The weapons safety award winners are:

- AFRC Weapons Safety Civilian of the Year – 512 AW (4 AF) Mr. Carl C. Palmer

- AFRC Weapons Safety NCO of the Year – 944 FW (10 AF) Tech. Sgt. Alicia M. Bizzell

- AFRC Outstanding Achievement Award for Weapons Safety – 512 AW (4 AF) 512th Airlift Wing Weapons Safety Office