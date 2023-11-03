Building the future for Indigenous communities

The two institutions are deeply connected to their communities and share common values of building and contributing to a new and fairer future for all.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said this commitment is about striving to make a difference in Shepparton and the broader region.

“La Trobe University values diversity and inclusivity; we champion and empower the local communities we serve,” Professor Dewar said.

“It is against this backdrop of shared values and aspirations that La Trobe and Munarra Limited wish to collaborate and cooperate on a range of strategic initiatives, including on education pathways for First Nations youth, scholarships, and sport, bringing together the

complementary capabilities, resources and expertise of our organisations.”

La Trobe and Munarra Limited have endorsed the Goulburn Murray Regional Prosperity Plan to generate a thriving and sustainable First Nations economy. This shared model will deliver an additional $150 million GRP per annum by 2036 for the region.

La Trobe’s Shepparton Head of Campus, Elizabeth Capp, said this Memorandum of Understanding will benefit the community for years to come.

“Signing a Memorandum of Understanding confirms our commitment to ongoing collaboration with our Munarra partners in support of the new Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence,” Elizabeth said.

“This is an important development for the whole community, and we look forward to contributing to its success.”

Lisa McKenzie, chair of the La Trobe University Shepparton Regional Advisory Board, said the Munarra Centre will be an incredible asset that will have the capacity to transform lives.

“Munarra Limited and La Trobe share a commitment to equity and outcomes, and it will be exciting to see the benefits of this partnership unfold,” Lisa said.

This collaboration is an achievement for both organisations, following many fruitful discussions in recent months.

