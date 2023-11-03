La Trobe Enterprise Agreement wins staff vote

55.3 per cent of eligible staff (continuing, fixed-term and casual) participated, which is a significant increase in staff engagement compared to the vote on the 2018 Collective Agreement (CA), which had a 40 per cent participation rate.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the outcome was positive for staff and for La Trobe.

“Our new EA will provide security and stability following a period of uncertainty across the higher education sector. Our new EA also supports our strategic vision to be sustainable, relevant, and successful into the future,” Professor Dewar said.

“Together, we have achieved a positive outcome that positions the University to continue delivering outstanding teaching, research, and student outcomes.”

The new EA provides a range of improved benefits, including: a salary increase of 18.8 per cent (July 2022 – March 2026); greater opportunities for staff to request flexible work arrangements; improved pay, conditions, career development and job security for casual staff; improved leave provisions and superannuation entitlements for continuing and fixed-term staff, and a 3 per cent target for Indigenous Australian employment by the end of the agreement. Key benefits are outlined below and you can read the full La Trobe EA 2023 here. .

Following the successful staff vote, the first 4 per cent of salary increase under the new EA will be passed on staff with effect from 4 November 2023.

The University will now submit an application to the Fair Work Commission (FWC) for the EA to be approved and the EA will come into effect 21 days after the University receives FWC approval.

At that time, the University’s current Collective Agreement will cease to apply, and the new EA and its benefits will be implemented.

La Trobe Enterprise Agreement 2023 – improved key benefits include:

Salary increase of 18.8 per cent from July 2022 – March 2026 (20.3 per cent compounded): July 2022 – 2 per cent November 2023 – 4 per cent 1 January 2024 (aligned to increased work hours to bring in line with other Victorian universities) – 3.6 per cent 30 September 2024 – 3 per cent 30 September 2025 – 3 per cent 31 March 2026 – 3.2 per cent

A 3 per cent target for Indigenous Australian employment by the end of the agreement (across all cohorts of staff), equivalent to 113 staff.

by the end of the agreement (across all cohorts of staff), equivalent to 113 staff. Improved salaries for casual staff by aligning the hourly rate calculation with ongoing staff, which will result in casual staff receiving an additional salary increase on commencement of the agreement (on top of the 18.8 per cent salary increase).

by aligning the hourly rate calculation with ongoing staff, which will result in casual staff receiving an additional salary increase on commencement of the agreement (on top of the 18.8 per cent salary increase). Ability for casual staff to be engaged in more secure forms of employment with the implementation of the Academic Casual Consolidation Program, Academic Practitioners, Clinical Practitioners and Teaching Fellowships.

with the implementation of the Academic Casual Consolidation Program, Academic Practitioners, Clinical Practitioners and Teaching Fellowships. The Academic Casual Consolidation Program aims to reduce the overall use of academic casual employment and provide a meaningful pathway for casual academic staff to ongoing employment. The University will create and offer 65 FTE of Continuing Academic positions as follows: On or before 31 December 2024: 25 FTE Positions On or before 31 December 2025: a further 20 FTE Positions On or before 31 December 2026: a further 20 FTE Positions

aims to reduce the overall use of academic casual employment and provide a meaningful pathway for casual academic staff to ongoing employment. The University will create and offer 65 FTE of Continuing Academic positions as follows:

Greater opportunities for staff to request Flexible Work Arrangements with expansion to include staff with a disability, or who are 55 years or older, pregnant, experiencing family and domestic violence or to provide care to an immediate family or household member who is experiencing family and domestic violence.

with expansion to include staff with a disability, or who are 55 years or older, pregnant, experiencing family and domestic violence or to provide care to an immediate family or household member who is experiencing family and domestic violence. Improved leave provisions for continuing and fixed-term staff including for: Gender affirmation leave Parental leave, including leave for surrogacy and Indigenous Australian Kinships Domestic and family violence leave

for continuing and fixed-term staff including for:

Changes to provide flexible, fair and equitable workloads across our academic staff, including recreation leave being included in the annual hours allocation and deductions made for leave that is planned/committed.

Link to EA

Media enquiries

Claire Bowers, 0437 279 903, c.bowers@latrobe.edu.au or email media@latrobe.edu.au