Bectran to Sponsor Credit Research Foundation’s November Forum as a Platinum Partner

CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in innovative, cutting-edge technology for credit, collections and accounts receivable management, is excited to be a platinum partner of the Credit Research Foundation (CRF) and a sponsor of the CRF November Forum in Rancho Mirage, Calif., from November 6th to 8th.



Over the 3-day event, conference participants will attend sessions on international credit risk, contracts and terms pushback, and fraud prevention with credit card programs. Over the course of the conference, there will be open forums, interactive small group sessions and peer-to-peer networking opportunities.

“The CRF November Forum is always an excellent finale to the conference year. CRF presents a fantastic opportunity to the platinum partners with their breakout sessions. Bectran is looking forward to sharing our cutting-edge solutions and expertise with attendees during our session,” says Dominic Biegel, Bectran’s Director of Sales.

Bectran will be hosting a breakout session titled “How to Fully Automate Collections and Online Payments from Your Customers” on Monday, November 6. The session will cover how to adopt a successful automated collections system, how to empower your customers to pay online and collect credit card surcharges. They will also cover deductions management approaches for customer short-pays.

Dominic Biegel and Bectran representatives Sean McCaffrey, Vanessa Beck and Ali Kidwai will be available to discuss how companies can overcome today's challenges with automation, and how our online products can streamline the efforts of your credit department.

About the CRF

The Credit Research Foundation is an independent non-profit member-based association focused on education, research, benchmarking and best practices serving the credit, accounts receivable and revenue cycle management community. Through its network of partners and industry providers, CRF connects thought leaders across the credit-to-cash discipline.

About Bectran

Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the credit department just as CRM is for the sales department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their accounts receivable and collections. With significant process and task automation, companies are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the credit department.

