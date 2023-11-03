SAFETY CORRIDORS FOCUS ON HIGH-CRASH AREAS

November 2, 2023

This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Iowa Department of Transportation. This project includes the Iowa State Patrol, local law enforcement agencies, and the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau.

AMES, Iowa – People are dying on Iowa roads at alarming rates. Traffic fatalities in our state this year are over 13% higher than the average number of fatalities over the last five years. One of the keys to reducing fatalities and major crashes is to bring awareness to the problem. The Iowa departments of transportation and public safety, along with support from local law enforcement partners, are teaming up to create safety corridors across the state.

Using 2016-2020 crash data, six sections of roadways have been identified for focus over the next year:

• US 20 from Lawton to Moville in Woodbury County

• US 6 from East of Council Bluffs to US 59 in Pottawattamie County

• I-80 from County Road F-48 to Newton in Jasper County

• IA 5 from IA 92 to the Monroe County line in Marion County

• US 218 from Mt. Pleasant to County Road J-20 (near Salem) in Henry County

• IA 2 from Donnellson to US 61 in Lee County

These areas ranked in the top one percent statewide for all crashes and severe crashes. They also had a higher number of single-vehicle, run-off-the-road crashes and rear-end crashes at intersections with speeding and distraction as major causes.

Iowan’s may notice the safety corridor marked with signs. Pavement markings in those areas have been widened to help drivers more easily see them in low-light and inclement weather. In addition, the Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement will have an increased focus on enforcing the area. Education and communication efforts throughout the year will help remind drivers that practicing good driving behaviors can make the area safer.

“We have seen speeds and distraction behind the wheel rise and only 40% of those who die on Iowa’s roads are wearing a seatbelt. Unfortunately, our state’s climbing fatality rates are showing the consequences of our individual decisions behind the wheel. We all have someone who is expecting us to return from each trip safely. Creating safety corridors is just another way the DOT can help remind drivers of the role they play in making sure everyone returns home safely,” explained Scott Marler, Iowa Department of Transportation director.

“The Iowa State Patrol is committed to reducing traffic collisions, injuries, and preventable deaths on Iowa roadways. We are confident that we can accomplish these goals with collaboration, strong partnerships, and a concerted effort on traffic safety. By working together, we can collectively and proactively address safety concerns across the state of Iowa,” remarked Colonel Nathan Fulk, Iowa State Patrol.

