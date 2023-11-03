Access PEI adds services for health care assistance, and a new location in Cornwall

CANADA, November 3 - Island residents can now get help applying for a PEI health card and other health related services at all Access PEI locations across the province.

The Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI have partnered with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to assist Islanders looking to apply for PEI health cards, register for the patient registry and sign up to receive virtual care access.

The provincial government also announced that construction has started on the new Access PEI site in Cornwall at 638 Main Street. This location will include two private spaces for Island residents to attend virtual medical appointments. When the site opens in 2024 it will be the 10th Access PEI location in the province.

“The Town of Cornwall and surrounding communities continue to experience unprecedented growth,” said Minister of Health and Wellness and MLA for Cornwall-Meadowbank, Mark McLane. “Our new Access PEI will provide convenient in-person appointments and improved access to government services while creating new jobs in the community. Our department is also pleased to be working with Access PEI to help Island residents with health card applications, patient registry services and virtual health care enrollment.”

“We are committed to improving access to services for islanders and I know how important it is to get services close to home. The new Access PEI in Cornwall will help to minimize travel and wait times while alleviating pressure on other locations.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Ernie Hudson

Islanders can receive assistance from any Access PEI locations for the following:

Applying for health cards and, beginning November 9, 2023, on the spot approval for some applicants. Residents interested in booking a personalized appointment for health card services and to check eligibility can visit: Apply for PEI Health Card beginning November 9.

Adding residents without a primary care provider to the Provincial Patient Registry.

Signing up for the Unaffiliated Virtual Care program via the Maple platform.

People registering for the patient registry and virtual care must have a PEI health card. A list of what is required to apply for a PEI health card is available here.

Residents can rely on Access PEI for driving tests and licenses, plus tax, home and family, recreation and workplace and trades services.

