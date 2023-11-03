Arhaus Unveils Its Latest Showroom Opening in Coral Gables, Florida

Introducing a 16,195 square-foot haven of premium home furnishings and exceptional customer service

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new 16,195 square-foot showroom in Coral Gables, Florida. Situated within the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, Florida, Arhaus promises a treasure trove of top-tier furniture and décor, complementing the center's vibrant array of lifestyle offerings, from shopping to dining and beyond. This showroom marks the brand’s eighth location in Florida alongside showrooms in Naples, Jacksonville, Sarasota, Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton, Tampa and an Arhaus Studio in Miramar Beach.



As with all Arhaus showrooms nationwide, the Coral Gables location offers complimentary design services, extending a helping hand to customers embarking on home projects of any scale. Whether crafting a one-of-a-kind piece, reviving a single space, or furnishing an entire room, Arhaus' team of seasoned design consultants is ready to provide guidance, accessible both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the Merrick Park showroom opening, Arhaus will contribute $10,000 to American Forests, the country's oldest nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to cultivating resilient forests from coast to coast. Firmly grounded in sustainable principles and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus is proud to continue its support for American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Coral Gables showroom opens today, Friday, November 3, at the Shops at Merrick Park, located at 4400 Ponce De Leon Blvd. #1600, Coral Gables, FL, 33146.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores. To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 85 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

