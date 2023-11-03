Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,434 in the last 365 days.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. reports inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that in connection with the hiring of Carrie Lazorchak as Definitive Healthcare’s new Chief Revenue Officer, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee (the “Committee”) of Definitive Healthcare’s Board of Directors granted Ms. Lazorchak an inducement award consisting of 385,695 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) effective November 1, 2023. This award was individually negotiated and was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Lazorchak’s commencement of employment with Definitive Healthcare in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The award is subject to the terms and conditions of Definitive Healthcare’s 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant. The RSUs will vest as follows, subject to Ms. Lazorchak’s continued employment through each such date: (i) 25% will vest on the 1-year anniversary of the date of grant; (ii) the remainder will vest in quarterly installments equal to 6.25% of the total RSUs over the subsequent 3 years, until fully vested.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Media Contact:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Definitive Healthcare Corp. reports inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more