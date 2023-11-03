Submit Release
AB618 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-11-03

WISCONSIN, November 3 - An Act to repeal 146.63 (6) (a) to (e) and 146.64 (4) (a) to (e); to renumber and amend 146.63 (6) (intro.), 146.64 (2) (a) and 146.64 (4) (intro.); to amend 20.435 (4) (bf), 146.64 (2) (c) 1. and 146.64 (3); and to create 146.64 (2) (a) 2., 146.64 (3m) and 146.645 of the statutes; Relating to: expanding graduate medical training grants and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

