Orivet Genetic Pet Care Proudly Sponsors The National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

OAKS, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orivet Genetic Pet Care, a leading provider of personalized healthcare solutions for pets, proudly announces its sponsorship of The National Dog Show, to be held on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The event, sanctioned by the American Kennel Club and the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, celebrates the diversity of breeds and responsible pet care.

Featuring up to 2,000 American Kennel Club-sanctioned dogs, The National Dog Show offers attendees the chance to explore various breeds showcased in designated locations throughout the Expo Center. This annual celebration of canine excellence culminates in a nationally televised event on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, immediately following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As the United States’ most widely viewed dog show, this show has become an American institution, capturing viewers' hearts nationwide.

"Orivet has proudly backed dog shows for over a decade, and this particular event stands out as the pinnacle for us. Personally, attending this showcase will be a memorable highlight, offering me the chance to engage with and evaluate challenges and opportunities for local breeders." - George Sofronidis, US CEO of Orivet.

The event features multiple competitions, including the filming of the “Best of Breed” and “Best in Show” awards. Saturday's spotlight is on the show’s taped telecast, “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina.” Sunday's program offers an additional array of canine competitions, exciting athletic dog exhibitions, and enjoyable family-friendly activities.

Sofronidis, also known as "Genetic George," will be available at the Orivet booth in Hall B to engage with attendees, providing insights into the importance of DNA testing for breeders and pet health.

For further details about Orivet Genetic Pet Care, please visit www.orivet.com.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care:

Orivet Genetic Pet Care offers innovative healthcare solutions for pets, emphasizing the uniqueness of each animal and providing evidence-based platforms for improved clinical outcomes. Founded in 2010, Orivet collaborates with veterinarians, pet owners, and breeders, highlighting the significance of genetic health needs and inherent risks in personalized pet care.

About The National Dog Show:

Beginning in 1879 as The Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show, The National Dog Show has evolved into one of the U.S.'s three major dog events alongside the AKC National Championship and the Westminster Dog Show. Televised nationally on NBC each Thanksgiving, it celebrates canine excellence and captures the hearts of millions. Its rich history, unique status as one of the last remaining benched dog shows, and the dedicated hosts have firmly established it as a cherished American tradition.